Horwath, Nicholas "Nick" Jr.
Entered into Rest Saturday, November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy G. Horwath (nee Schneider); loving father and father-in-law of Shannon (Steve) Feldewerth; cherished Papa of Steven, Jr. and Shawn Feldewerth; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Nick worked for Bi-State Transit for 38 years and was a proud member of Local 788.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, November 20 from 3-8 p.m. then taken to New Hope United Methodist Church (Arnold) Thursday, November 21 for a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Contributions to New Hope United Methodist Church (Arnold). Interment St. Trinity Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019