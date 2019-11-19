St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Arnold, MO
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Arnold, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Horwath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas "Nick" Horwath Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas "Nick" Horwath Jr. Obituary

Horwath, Nicholas "Nick" Jr.

Entered into Rest Saturday, November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy G. Horwath (nee Schneider); loving father and father-in-law of Shannon (Steve) Feldewerth; cherished Papa of Steven, Jr. and Shawn Feldewerth; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Nick worked for Bi-State Transit for 38 years and was a proud member of Local 788.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, November 20 from 3-8 p.m. then taken to New Hope United Methodist Church (Arnold) Thursday, November 21 for a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Contributions to New Hope United Methodist Church (Arnold). Interment St. Trinity Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now