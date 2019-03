Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Joseph Metzger. View Sign

Metzger, Nicholas Joseph Nicholas Metzger, son of Nicholas and Loretta, resident Glendale, MO and life-long member of Mary Queen of Peace Parish, died unexpectedly on March 17 while in Vero Beach, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan (Rickert) Metzger; his children Thomas Metzger (Suzie); Andy Metzger (Mindy); Jenny Rayfield (Chris); Katie Lindmark (Jake); Stacie Rackley (Eric); Matt Metzger. Sister, Loretta Holdener (Paul); proceeded in death by sister, Dolores Roach (Charles). Proud grandfather of Delaney, Jayden, Javier, Sophia, Frankie, Sam, Grace, Evie, Nicholas, Alex, Sloan, Jackson, Luke. Services: Memorial Saturday March 23, 2019 Mary Queen of Peace Church 676 West Lockwood Webster Groves, MO 63119 Visitation 9:30 Mass 10:30. Nick has donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The .

Metzger, Nicholas Joseph Nicholas Metzger, son of Nicholas and Loretta, resident Glendale, MO and life-long member of Mary Queen of Peace Parish, died unexpectedly on March 17 while in Vero Beach, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan (Rickert) Metzger; his children Thomas Metzger (Suzie); Andy Metzger (Mindy); Jenny Rayfield (Chris); Katie Lindmark (Jake); Stacie Rackley (Eric); Matt Metzger. Sister, Loretta Holdener (Paul); proceeded in death by sister, Dolores Roach (Charles). Proud grandfather of Delaney, Jayden, Javier, Sophia, Frankie, Sam, Grace, Evie, Nicholas, Alex, Sloan, Jackson, Luke. Services: Memorial Saturday March 23, 2019 Mary Queen of Peace Church 676 West Lockwood Webster Groves, MO 63119 Visitation 9:30 Mass 10:30. Nick has donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.