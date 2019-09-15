|
Dziuba, Nicholas Patrick
on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Born April 29, 1983. Beloved husband of Jessica Winter Dziuba. Dear father of Brooke Savannah Dziuba. Son of Nicholas and Patricia Dziuba. he grew up in Maryland Heights with his two older sisters, Dawn Dziuba and Tiffany (Robert) Adams. Uncle of Jacob and Caroline Adams. Grandson of the late Allen and Meme Yaeger and Dmytro and Vera Dziuba.
Nicholas attended Remington Traditional Elementary School and Pattonville High School, graduating in 2001. Nick attended Mizzou and graduated with a B.S. degree in Fisheries and Wildlife in 2006.
He and his family loved camping, traveling and vacationing with relatives in Michigan.
As a young boy, Nick played the forward position for the Maryland Heights Sharks roller hockey team. His lifelong friend was the goalie and his dad coached the team for two years where they had two undefeated seasons.
Later, Nick played on a Select Traveling Team called the St. Louis Guns, twice going to Nationals, where they once placed second in the nation.
Nick enjoyed playing on youth baseball teams. He was an avid fisherman, deer and turkey hunter.
He loved attending live music concerts with his buddies - preferring country music and jam boards.
Nick loved the out-of-doors and everything 'nature'.
Nick started with the Saint Charles County Parks in 2006 as a Natural Resource Specialist. During his tenure, he was promoted to Natural Resource Supervisor. He was an ISA Certified Arborist, Certified Pesticide and Herbicide Applicator and Certified Level 2 Prescribed Burn Boss. He was in charge of lake management, fish management, tree management and aquatic control.
Nick was passionate about outdoors educational outreach and led nature hikes, conducted fish camp programs and outdoor educational programs for citizens throughout the St. Charles area parks. Nick often appeared on local TV stations imparting pertinent information for the St. Louis area concerning natural resource management.
In 2012, Nick married the love-of-his-life, Jessica Winter. Four years later, Nick and Jessica welcomed the arrival of their daughter, Brooke Savannah. Nick and Jessica often took 'Brookie' to many of their local St. Charles parks. They loved going to Cardinal baseball games and Blues hockey games together. As well, the three made constant outings to family properties to explore, swim, fish, have nightly bonfires and drive through the woods in search of wildlife to view.
Nick was dearly beloved by Jessica and Brookie, and he will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Services: Visitation will be Monday, September 16 at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, 4-8 p.m. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17 at St. Lucas United Church of Christ, 11735 Denny Road, St. Louis, MO 63126. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Conservation Federation of Missouri.