Wanko, Nicholas Nick passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 10 at the age of 90. He was surrounded by the love of his life, Shirley, his wife of 70 years, the rest of his loving family, and caregivers, Mary, Alisha, and Angel. The family gives thanks to the wonderful care of Mercy Hospice, his granddaughter nurse, Renee and the blessings of Father Gary. Nick was born April 2, 1929. Son to the late Nick and Lena Wanko, son-in-law to the late Jim and Leona Mattingly. Dear father and father-in-law to Nick (Jeannie), Shelley (Ted), Jim (Judy), Denise (Rick), Tammy (Bob), Penny (Mark) and Kim (Mark). Loving grandpa to 23 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and soon to be great-greatgranddaughter. Brother and brother-in-law to the late Joe and Pauline Wanko, Maxie, and Lloyd and Bernice Childers. Uncle, cousin and special friend to so many. Nick retired from Anheuser-Busch and was lucky to enjoy so many of his retirement years. He loved boating, fishing, wheeling and dealing with his friends at Southside Pawn, Friday night poker games, and his 49 trips to Las Vegas. He also really loved playing pool on a league, until 85 years old and even won first place in the Busch League Pool Tournament. But what he loved most of all was his beloved Shirley and his family. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chape1, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, May 14, 10 a.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions to Parkinson's Research . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary