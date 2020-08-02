Durham, Nina Orthwein

beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 76 from cancer in her Clayton, Missouri home in the morning hours of July 22 surrounded by family. Nina is survived by sisters, Laura Rand Orthwein and Nettie Orthwein Dodge; four children Laura D. Hartmann (John Edward), Nina Elisabeth Bacon (John), Edward M. Durham (Kerrie), and Abigail Durham (Timothy); 10 grandchildren; and former husband Edward M. Durham. She was preceded in death by her parents William R. Orthwein and Laura Rand Orthwein.

Nina had a sharp intellect and insatiable curiosity. A passionate reader and avid traveler, Nina delighted in the life, culture, and stories of all those she encountered. Nina strongly believed that God is love, and in sharing that love with all around her. Those who had known her only a short time were always surprised at her memory and concern for their families and life events. She was everyone's Mom, and dearly loved by her family, both natural and "adopted."

A lifelong philanthropist, Nina was passionate about supporting education, the arts, and disenfranchised groups in the Saint Louis community. She cared deeply about the city, and sustaining the cultural institutions that help make Saint Louis such a vibrant and special place to live.

The family would like to thank her caregivers and Crossroads Hospice.

Services: A small private service was held on July 31 at Bellefontaine Cemetery, where she was laid to rest alongside her parents. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Forest Park Forever.

