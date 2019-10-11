St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
737 Barracksview Rd
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
737 Barracksview Rd
Noah M. Beckerle

Noah M. Beckerle Obituary

Beckerle, Noah M.

18, Asleep in Jesus, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Beloved son of Michael & Stacie Beckerle; Dear brother of Christian, Jillian, Hope & Rachel; Loving grandson of Sharon Grisham and Dan & Anita Beckerle; Preceded in death by grandparents Kenneth & JoAnn Grisham and Great Grandmother Margie McCormick; Loving nephew, cousin & dear friend to many. Noah will be remembered for his kind spirit and will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

Services: Visitation: Sun., Oct. 13, 2-6 p.m. Kutis, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd; Visitation: Mon., Oct. 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m. & Service 10:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church 737 Barracksview Rd; Burial immediately following St. Trinity Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019
