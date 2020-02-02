Smith, Noel Frances

Noel Frances (Earnhart) Smith of Pompano Beach, Florida, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the VIP Care Pavilion in Margate, Florida from Alzheimer's disease. She was 83.

"Noel Frances" was born October 26, 1936 in Caruthersville, Missouri, the daughter of the late Noel (Pete) and Katherine (Katie Woody) Earnhart. She was married June 21, 1959 to Paul D. Smith of Perryville, Missouri. Mrs. Smith was a Home Economics teacher in the Ferguson-Florissant School District for over 20 years. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Florissant, Missouri, a charter member of the Phi Mu Chapter of Delta Delta Delta sorority (SEMO), and an active member of NEA (Teachers' Union). She was an avid tennis player, bridge player and golfer.

Survivors include three daughters, Dr. Laura Smith of St. Charles, Missouri, Linda (Ray) Thompson of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Lesley (Rob) Yoder of Morton, Illinois; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the : www.act.alz.org.