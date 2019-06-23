Stocker, Nola M. fortified in the Sacraments of the Holy Spirit on June 21, 2019. Loving wife of 66 years to Theodore Stocker, Sr.; dear mother of Ted (Nancy) Stocker, Jr., Greg (Terry) Stocker, Bruce (Cindy) Stocker, Steve Stocker, and Jennifer (Don) Koviak. Grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 21, and great-great-grandmother of 1. Services: Visitation Monday, June 24th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd, Florissant. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at HOLY NAME OF JESUS, 10235 Ashbrook Dr., St. Louis. Burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019