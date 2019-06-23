Nola M. Stocker (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nola M. Stocker.
Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
HOLY NAME OF JESUS
10235 Ashbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stocker, Nola M. fortified in the Sacraments of the Holy Spirit on June 21, 2019. Loving wife of 66 years to Theodore Stocker, Sr.; dear mother of Ted (Nancy) Stocker, Jr., Greg (Terry) Stocker, Bruce (Cindy) Stocker, Steve Stocker, and Jennifer (Don) Koviak. Grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 21, and great-great-grandmother of 1. Services: Visitation Monday, June 24th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd, Florissant. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at HOLY NAME OF JESUS, 10235 Ashbrook Dr., St. Louis. Burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.