Nolene E. Mertz
Mertz, Nolene E.

passed away July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Fred Mertz. Dearest mother of Steven Mertz, Barbara (Ray) Mertz-Unger, and Brian (Yadira) Mertz, sister of Frances Hellwig, loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Visitation will be Mon., Aug. 3rd from 9-11 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Hermann, MO, where services will follow at 11. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the church or Celiac Disease Foundation c/o Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
AUG
3
Service
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-Hermann
1221 Washington Street
Hermann, MO 65041
573-486-5429
