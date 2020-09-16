Napoli, Nora E.

(nee Hart) fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church Monday, September 14th, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late John Napoli; dearest mother of John J. (Alicia) Napoli, Sandra (John) Longo, Richard L. (Chris) Napoli, Mike (Alice) Napoli, Patti (Terry) Cassidy and the late Alex Napoli; dear grandma of 16; dear great-grandma of 32; dear daughter of the late Jefferson and Marjorie Hart; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Thursday, September 17th, 2020 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 405 S. Church St. (Wentzville). In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Foundation. Interment at Calvary Cemetery.