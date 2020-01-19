St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Nora Henricks

Nora Henricks Obituary

Henricks, Nora

(nee Bard), passed away, Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved wife for 54 years of Martin Henricks, Jr. Loving mother of Michael (Jori Nicholas) Henricks and Jason (Leisha) Henricks. Dear grandmother of Alex, Melissa, Jake, and Sam Henricks. Beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 10:45 a.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
