Norbert J. "Bert" Markway

Norbert J. "Bert" Markway Obituary
Markway, Norbert J. Bert fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Markway (nee Amelung); loving father of Nathan (Angie) Markway, Noelle (Bruce) Wagner, Shannon Markway and Matt (Trish) Markway; adoring grandfather of Haylye, Kyle, Lexi, Macy, Jasper, Mac, Luke, Elvie and Sophie; our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend to many. Bert proudly served in the U.S. Army 196 Infantry Recon Platoon during the Vietnam War where he was awarded The Purple Heart. God Bless the U.S.A. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, April 24 at 9:15 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Joshua Chamberlain Society, PO Box 8475, Olivette, MO 63132 appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
