Schuman, Noreen July 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Morley and late Mary Gluskoter; dear wife of the late Donald Gilden; dear mother and mother-in-law of Vicki (Jerry) McColgan, Jerry (Glenn Scarpelli) Gilden and Diane Gilden; dear step-mother of Danny Nuske; dear sister of the late Mildred (Randy) Fiddleman and Gloria (late Norman) Golbart; dear brother-in-law to Herbert (Suzzane) Gilden; dear aunt of Gary-Yitzchak (Leslie-Leah) Golbart, Debbee (Tom) Hessler, Bob (late Joy) Golbart and Bonnie Rathert, Robbyn (Michael) Roth and Aaron (Joy Bindle) Gilden. Dear friend to Eileen Fagen, Edna Glazer, Eleanor Rae Weinhaus, Jan Baron, Heidi Weiss, Joselyn Jacobs, Sandy Stern, Mary Gilbert, Tommy Dooley, Terry Percy and Norman (Kristen) Davis. Services: Memorial Service Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 AM, New Mt. Sinai Mausoleum, 9430 Gravois Affton, MO. 63123. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 29, 2019