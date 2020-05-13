Anderson, Norine Cora Julia (nee Hackmann), of St. Charles, MO, died May 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife for 58 years to the late Lloyd Anderson. Cherished daughter of the late Hugo and Cora Hackmann. Dear sister of the late Harold Hackmann (Verna), the late Hugo Hackmann (late Margaret), and the late Eunice Struckmann (late Bill) Struckmann. Devoted mother of Betty (Ron) Schippers, Jerry Anderson, Eugene (the late Jan) Anderson, David (Monica) Anderson, and Judy (John) Bowers. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Aaron) Krause, David (Cali) Anderson, Sarah (Rob) Schiffer, Julie Schippers, Joshua (Beth) Anderson, Tommy (Jen) Kaesberg, Justin (Jenn) Anderson, Jean (Frank) Bennett, Jonathan Anderson, Annie (Nathan) Bernaix, Joe (Lauren) Anderson, Jake Schippers, and Mike Anderson. Treasured great grandmother of Christian, Cameron, Caden, Conner, Isabella, Olivia, Claire, Eli, Lucas, Winter, Mercury, Evelyn, Juniper, and Henry. Memorials may be made to Friedens UCC of St. Charles, MO, or to Disabled Athletic Sports Association (DASA). Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home St. Charles, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles, MO, where there will be a Visitation on Thursday, May 14, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held the next day on Friday, May 15, at the same location at 10:00 am. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.