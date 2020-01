Schunzel, Norma Ann Kettler

born in St Louis, MO on Dec. 16, 1920, died on Dec. 29, 2019, leaving behind a daughter, four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.

Services: Funeral services at Eden UCC in Affton on Fri., Jan. 10, visitation from 9-11 a.m.., service at 11 a.m. All memorial funds to Eden UCC in Affton please.