Norma D. Munsell
Munsell, Norma D.

(nee Garascia) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Everett Munsell; loving mother of Donna (Dan) Sahr, Deanna (George) Seidler, Nancy (Kevin) Ahlers, Rita (Dave) Payne, Jim (Theresa) Munsell and the late David (Jill) Munsell; dear grandma, great-grandma, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 3, 8:45 a.m. to St Ambrose Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to may be made to Sick and Elderly of the Hill appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
