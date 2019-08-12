Schulte, Norma F.

(nee Doerr) August 11, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Hilary A. Schulte. Loving mother of John A., James A. (Rosanne), Mark (Karen), Michael (Evelyn), Terry (Maryann) and Mathew Schulte (Tammy Hillenbrand); grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of James Doerr and the late Homer (Rose) Doerr and Mary (Ted) Spack. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.The family would like to thank the staff of Allegro Assisted Living & Seasons Hospice and Palliative care for the excellent care given to Norma.

Services: Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Wednesday August 14, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7430 Natural Bridge Rd., Normandy, MO. Visitation 9:30 a.m., until time of Mass. Donations to St. Ann Church preferred. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Kevin and Ellen O'Sullivan.

