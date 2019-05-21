Landtroop, Norma Floss Norma Floss Landtroop passed away on April 13, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Hazelgreen, MO to Ralph & Flossie (Watkins) Shivers. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Eighinger of Florissant, MO; son, Michael (Kerry) Landtroop of Marietta, GA; brother, Dean Shivers of Lebanon, MO; two granddaughters, Kim Eighinger, Brooke Landtroop; and one grandson, Brandon Landtroop. She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Shivers; mother, Flossie Shivers; son Mark Landtroop; 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 21, 2019