Hawkins, Norma

84, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed. She founded Friendship International in 1976 to provide ESL, citizenship, cooking, and craft classes to students and immigrants. She served as director for over 39 years.

Services: Memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Kirkwood Baptist Church. Donations may be made to the S. Fred & Norma Hawkins Memorial Fund at Grand Canyon University by check to GCU Scholarship Foundation, 24 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
