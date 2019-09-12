Brehm, Norma J.

(nee Hilse) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church,

on Monday, September 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Brehm. Loving mother of Stephen Brehm and Debra (Mark) Roe. Dear grandmother of Kevin (Heather) Roe and Gregory (Glaiza) Roe. Dear great grandmother of Makayla, Lincoln, and Gilligan Roe. Dear sister, sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (Shrewsbury) on Friday, September 13 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Backstoppers.