Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Norma J. Schweig

Norma J. Schweig Obituary
Schweig, Norma J. (nee Ross), passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard H. Schweig; dearest mother of Christy (Barry) Wall, Rick (Carissa) Schweig and Jeff (Susan) Schweig; dear grandmother of Ashley (Matt), Alex, Jeffrey, Jere and Abby (Blaine); greatgrandmother of Benjamin; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Norma was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during WWII. Services: Visitation at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019
More information