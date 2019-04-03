St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Berry, Norma Jean (nee Withers), Monday, April 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Lee Berry; loving mother of Clay Carter (April) Berry; adoring grandmother of Sarah, Hannah, Nathanael and Jenna Berry; dear sister of Betty Jo (the late Robert Henry) Steed; dear aunt of Anita Jean Steed; our dearest relative and friend to many. Norma Jean was the proud owner of It's The Berries Estate Sales and a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Crestwood. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Rd. 63123 on Friday April 5 from 11:00 am until funeral service time at 12:30 pm. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Alphapointe (www.alphapointe.org) appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
