Fitzgibbons, Norma L. (nee Fuller), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Devoted wife of the late John Fitzgibbons; loving mother of Susan M. (Edward) Zera and James V. (Natasha) Fitzgibbons; cherished grandmother of Caitlin and Lauren Zera, Shanna Joy, Christy and Cheyenne Fitzgibbons; dear great-grandmother of Sadie, Damien, Keano, Jeremiah and Aramis; dear sister of Eugene and the late Vernon (the late Helen) Fuller. Norma was known for her creativity and passion for art. Services: Memorial Visitation Thurs., Mar. 21, 4-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment private. Memorials preferred to Salvation Army. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019