Garner, Norma L.

of Sunset Hills, Missouri passed peacefully on July 10, 2020. Norma was a successful entrepreneur who started and ran a Hallmark card and gift business that at one time boasted seven retail locations in the St. Louis area. Throughout her more than forty-year career, she had the honor to work with many outstanding individuals who helped the St. Louis community find the right card, gift, or knickknack for a loved one. After twenty years, Norma has joined her beloved husband Richard M. Garner. Her legacy, wit and humor will be carried on by her two loving sons R. Gregory Garner (Toni) and Michael D. Garner (Cathy); dear grandchildren Andrew, Ryan, Clara, Adam, Ryan B, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren Mason, Nolan, and soon to arrive Eugene. The entire family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all of the Senior Helper caregivers that befriended and cared for Norma over the past several years. Your love and kindness was a blessing for all of us. The family will hold a private memorial service to honor Norma's memory. For anyone that knew Norma they know that she had an undying love for dogs; Ginger will miss her greatly. Contributions to Open Door Animal Sanctuary, 6065 Duda Rd. House Springs, MO 63051 appreciated.