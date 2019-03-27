Saale, Norma L. (nee Bailey), of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Norman Saale; beloved daughter of the late Chester and Mayme Bailey; devoted mother of Monty (Susan) Saale, Susan E. Saale, and Shawn (Diane) Saale; cherished grandmother of Heather (Eric) Schnarr, Adam (Sara) Bonderer, Scott (Sarah) Bonderer, Stephanie (Jamie) Dick, Eric (Stephanie) Saale, Lauren (Brandon) Cunningham, Taylor Saale, and Clayton Saale; treasured greatgrandmother of twelve. Norma is preceded in death by her brother, Allan Bailey; and sister, Phyllis Jean Saale. Services: Baue Funeral & Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO 63301. Visitation will be Sun., March 31, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Mon., April 1, 2019, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7701 Highway N., Dardenne Prairie, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Marygrove Children's Home in Florissant. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019