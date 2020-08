Williams, Norma L.

(nee Eschelbach), entered into rest on Monday, August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter "Ted" Williams; loving mother of Carolyn and Larry Williams; cherished grandma of Michelle Moses and Jamie Wilding; great-grandma of Dylan, Jennifer, Damian and Gabriel; and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, August 21, 10 a.m. interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.