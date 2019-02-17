|
|
Neftzger, Norma Lee died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of Donald R., she is survived by her sons Donald Gregory and Tracy Alan. Mrs. Neftzger was born in Brookport Illinois. Services: Visitation and services at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis Mo., 63123 on Tuesday, February 19th; Visitation at 10:00, services at 10:30, burial 11:00. Burial will follow immediately at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019