Newell, Norma Mae "Bommarito"

(nee Neis) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with her children by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband William "Doc" Newell and sons Steven and Ben Bommarito. Loving mother of Tony (Victoria) Bommarito, Donna (Mike) Shipp, Becky (Tim) Ortinau; dear grandmother of Dana (Brian) Maness, Zachary, Gabrielle and Natalie Ortinau, Jay (Jeannie), Chris and Tara Shipp.

Dear great-grandmother of 3. Norma has one surviving sister, Rose Travers. Our dear aunt and friend to many.

We will forever miss her spunky wit, her warm smile and the twinkle in her eye.

In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy in Norma's memory to the .

Services: The funeral service will be conducted in the Chapel of Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakewood Park Cemetery. Visitation at Hoffmeister South County on Thursday 4-8 p.m. Please share memories and offer condolences at hoffmeistsersouthcounty.com