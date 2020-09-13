1/1
Norma Norine Linke
1935 - 2020
Linke, Norma Norine

(nee Gerstner) Born October 24, 1935 in St. Louis, MO. Passed away suddenly at her cherished home in Creve Coeur, MO September 6, 2020. Loving mother of Gloria "Glo" Linke and Robert "Bob" Linke; treasured grandmother of Hunter Linke. Dear sister to Shirley (the late Roy) Gerdel, Ruth McMahon and the late Dianne Mardis. Adored aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Reunited with her beloved husband of 53 years Glenn R. Linke and her parents Robert & Melba Gerstner.

Norma was a retired insurance broker and former teacher. She loved traveling, nature & reading. Norma enjoyed music and was proud of her youth violin performance in the Muny Opera "Sari". She was president of a private and successful stock club for over a decade. However, it was her family and friends she valued most. Norma will be remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness & cheerful outlook. Her wish for all was to embrace life and share love & happiness.

Services: Visitation Sept 18, Fri., 3-7 p.m., Service Sept 19, Sat., 10:30 a.m. at HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY, 6464 Chippewa St. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your charity of choice.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
SEP
19
Service
10:30 AM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
