Sr. Norma Rocklage OSF
Age 86 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died Monday, June 22, 2020. She was worked at Marian College for over 40 years serving as Assistant Professor of Classical Languages, Dean of Academic Affairs, Director for Mission Effectiveness and Executive Director for Formation and Outreach. She is survived by sisters Sr. Mary Roch RSM of St. Louis, MO, Dee Schantz of Gresham, OR and brothers Joseph Rocklage of St. Louis, MO and Aloysius Rocklage of Rosemont, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Henry Rocklage; sister Clara La Rose and brothers Norbert and Raymond Rocklage.

Services: Visitations will be held Friday, June 26th, from 2 – 8 p.m. at the Marian University Arena and Convocation Center (enter through the Peyton Manning Hall of Champions and bring your own mask) located at 3200 Cold Spring Road in Indianapolis. Visitation will also be held Monday, June 29th, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Batesville located at 151 W. George St. For complete notice and online condolences go to www.leppertmortuary.com or www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 or the Sr. Norma Rocklage Endowed Diversity Scholarship at Marian University.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2020.
