Norma Stein

John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Stein, Norma

87, of Mahtomedi, MN went to be with the Lord Jesus on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Beloved wife of Donald (passed away in 2015) for 59 years; father of Bill (Cathy), David (Cynthia), and the late Robert (Lana); grandmother of Daniel, Rachel, Andrew (Melissa), Lucas, Jacob, Jesse, and Dan; great grandmother of Spencer

Norma was as outgoing as anyone you would ever meet and always ready to have a lively conversation about almost anything. She was your friend within a matter of minutes or seconds. She was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed.

Services: Funeral 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 8 at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO. VISITATION WEDNESDAY, 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Interment private.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
