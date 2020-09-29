Detzel, Norma T.

(nee Hantack) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Detzel; loving mother of Gary and Michael (Rahna) Detzel, Lisa (John) Katzenberger, Curtis (Mallori) Detzel and Laura (Tim) Dore; dear sister of the late Joseph (Vernell) Hantack; our dearest grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. Interment J. B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Bethesda Benevolence Fund, 15475 Gleneagle Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80921. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.