Snow, Norma Valleen went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of 57 years to Paul Snow and dear mother of Darren Snow. Norma was born in Easton, Missouri on September 23, 1936, a much-loved daughter of Lavada and Utz Bigham. She attended schools in St. Joseph, Missouri, including St. Joseph College, now known as Missouri Western State University. Norma worked as a graphic artist for Comb Printing Company and as a teller for Southwestern Bell. She married her husband Paul on June 9th, 1961. After residing in Lawrence, Kansas and Ft. Worth, Texas, they moved to St. Louis County, Missouri in 1965, where she was a full-time homemaker. Her son Darren was born in December of 1966. Norma enjoyed a good laugh, travel, theatre and time with friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fee Fee Baptist Church or Seasons Hospice. Services: A visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. A second visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St. Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton, MO from 9 - 11 a.m. Funeral service will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019