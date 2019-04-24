Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Wilma Schumacher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Schumacher, Norma Wilma Norma Wilma Schumacher of Urbana, IL passed on April 22, 2019. She was born Norma Wilma Schallert in St. Louis on July 5, 1925, to Laura and Joseph Martin Schallert, who predeceased her, as did her brother Joe and sister Laura. She graduated from Beaumont High School, and worked for Woolworth, Famous-Barr, Hawkeye Insurance, General American Insurance, Navy Brand, the MU Med Center in Columbia, and for 20 years in the St. Louis Assessor's Office. Afflicted by polio as a child, she prided herself as a survivor and had great empathy for the less fortunate, contributing to many charities. She loved fishing and was a lifelong Cardinal fan. Surviving are son James (Jake) Schumacher of Champaign, IL, and daughterin-law Leandra Baker of Chicago, beloved nephews, nieces and friends, In lieu of flowers please donate to her favorite charity, . Burial at Lake Charles. Memorial service plans are pending.

Schumacher, Norma Wilma Norma Wilma Schumacher of Urbana, IL passed on April 22, 2019. She was born Norma Wilma Schallert in St. Louis on July 5, 1925, to Laura and Joseph Martin Schallert, who predeceased her, as did her brother Joe and sister Laura. She graduated from Beaumont High School, and worked for Woolworth, Famous-Barr, Hawkeye Insurance, General American Insurance, Navy Brand, the MU Med Center in Columbia, and for 20 years in the St. Louis Assessor's Office. Afflicted by polio as a child, she prided herself as a survivor and had great empathy for the less fortunate, contributing to many charities. She loved fishing and was a lifelong Cardinal fan. Surviving are son James (Jake) Schumacher of Champaign, IL, and daughterin-law Leandra Baker of Chicago, beloved nephews, nieces and friends, In lieu of flowers please donate to her favorite charity, . Burial at Lake Charles. Memorial service plans are pending. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019

