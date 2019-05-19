St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Dilg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman "Norm" Dilg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman "Norm" Dilg Obituary
Dilg, Norman Norm passed away suddenly walking his dog on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved companion of Pat Dilg (nee Zerega); loving father of Laura (Jeff) Fairbanks; grandfather of Gwen and Rebecca Fairbanks. Norm came from humble beginnings and went on to become a CPA, owning his own accounting firm. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. If desired, contributions may be made to or Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information