Dilg, Norman Norm passed away suddenly walking his dog on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved companion of Pat Dilg (nee Zerega); loving father of Laura (Jeff) Fairbanks; grandfather of Gwen and Rebecca Fairbanks. Norm came from humble beginnings and went on to become a CPA, owning his own accounting firm. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. If desired, contributions may be made to or Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019