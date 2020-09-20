Friedmeyer, Jr., Norman E.

passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue Friedmeyer; loving father of Andrew and Danielle Friedmeyer; dear brother of Janet (John) Lore and the late Jeannie Robinson and David Friedmeyer; dear brother-in-law of Rich Wilhelm, Kathy (Jim) Henson, Joe (Mary Lynn) Wilhelm and Jack Wilhelm; dear uncle of Cindy, Rodger, Sara, Michael, Monica, Max, Zach, and Francesca and great-uncle of Ricky, Clayton and Adam; dear son-in-law of Betty Wilhelm. Mr. Friedmeyer was an avid bowler and golfer. He was a member of the Greater St. Louis Bowling Assoc. Hall of Fame and the Professional Bowlers Assoc. Norman had multiple 300 games and 800 series and was very proud of his hole in one in golf.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. A Kutis South County Service.