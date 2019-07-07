|
Meyer, Norman F. Norm 74, peacefully departed us on Thursday, July 4, 2019 . He is survived by many loved ones, including son, Norman, daughter Yvonne Hare (Brady), grandchildren Ethan, Norman and Clara, brothers Geoffrey and Robert, and closest friends Ted Heimburger (Suzie) and Gerri Stretz-Meyer. A graduate of Bishop DuBourg, he was an accomplished pitcher, football player, golfer and football coach. He earned a degree in Business from SIU-Carbondale. Services: A Memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Royale Orleans at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019