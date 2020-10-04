1/
Norman G. Litz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Litz, Norman G.

died September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Vicki, the late Pat, and the late Helen Litz. Dear brother of the late Milton (the late Sydnee) and Arthur (Adele) Litz. Beloved father of the late Michael (Sohaila) and Thomas (Melanie) Litz. Much loved grandfather of Julia, Samuel, Eric and Cameron Litz. Beloved stepfather of Michael (Lori) Levitt and Susie (Gary) Kopp and step-grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend.

Services: Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved