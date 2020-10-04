Litz, Norman G.

died September 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Vicki, the late Pat, and the late Helen Litz. Dear brother of the late Milton (the late Sydnee) and Arthur (Adele) Litz. Beloved father of the late Michael (Sohaila) and Thomas (Melanie) Litz. Much loved grandfather of Julia, Samuel, Eric and Cameron Litz. Beloved stepfather of Michael (Lori) Levitt and Susie (Gary) Kopp and step-grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend.

Services: Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

