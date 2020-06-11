Pfitzinger, Norman G.

Asleep in Jesus Wednesday, June 10, 202 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of Rosemary Peterson Pfitzinger. Brother of Eugene Pfitzinger and Dorothy Briete. Mr. Pfitzinger was owner and operator of Aerospace Lounge in Berkeley.

Services: Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO. Burial in the New Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorials to Humane Society or St. Jude Hospital. Visitation Friday from 9-11 a.m. at Pitman Funeral Home.