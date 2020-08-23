Siefert, Norman G.

Friday, August 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Siefert (nee Adams); loving father of Kevin (Shelley) and Tim (Lisa) Siefert; proud grandfather of Adena, Darby and Shane; dear uncle of Mel, Bill, Nancy and Judy.

Norman was an internationally recognized manufacturing quality expert and one of the creators of ISO 9000, an avid horseman and tennis player.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, August 25, 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation.