Howard, Norman Asleep in Jesus on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patsy Mae Howard (nee Robertson); dear father of Timothy N. (Laura) Howard, Alice V. (Carl) Shedd and the late Jackie (surviving John) Konieczny, Thomas A. Clark and David L. Howard; dear grandfather of Abigail and David Howard, and William G.T. Shedd; our dear uncle, brother-in-law and beloved friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, March 13, 4-8 p.m., then taken to Salem Lutheran Church, 8343 Gravois Rd., for visitation on Thursday, 9 a.m. until funeral service time at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Salem Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019