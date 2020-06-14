Roth, Norman I. "Digger"

June 10, 2020. Age 75. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a long, valiant battle with cancer.

Norman was a fourth generation owner/funeral director of Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel. He took over the family business at the age of 19, upon the sudden passing of his father, choosing to carry on his family's legacy of service and dedication to the St. Louis Jewish Community. Norman was charismatic and compassionate, and he felt honored to have the privilege of serving families during their greatest time of need. He served with distinction on the boards of the St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer and New Mt. Sinai Cemetery. He was a Master Mason, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner for over 50 years.

Fondly known as Digger by his friends, he will be remembered for his generous nature, charming personality and warm sense of humor. He was a longtime member of Meadowbrook Country Club, an excellent golfer and an avid fan of Frank Sinatra. Digger cared deeply about his family, friends and community, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband and best friend of Michele "Mickey" Silverman Roth for 55 years. Dear father of Craig B. (fiance', Lesley Loebner) Roth and Candice S. (fiancee', Michael Guyton) Roth. Loving grandfather of Rachel L. Roth and Heather S. (Lucas Lobo) Roth and soon to be great-grandfather. Dear son of the late Clarence and Gertrude Rosenberg Roth. Beloved nephew of Patricia "Patsy" (M. Erwin) Bry. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Due to the current health situation, the funeral service will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer, 12951 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63141. The family would like to thank Rashad, Latrice and Katelyn for their wonderful compassionate care.

