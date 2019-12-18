|
Conboy, Norman J.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy S. Conboy (nee Krieger); loving father of Denise (Kevin) Gill; adoring grandfather of Kaitlin (Joshua) Boyd; dear brother of the late Robert Conboy; our dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 19 at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019