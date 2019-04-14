Reiter, Norman M. On Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy Louise Reiter (nee Wenzelburger) Dear father of John Richard (Kim) Reiter, Sharon Marie (John) Keightley, Janet Louise (Terry) Loesch and Linda Ruth (Bret) Borlesch. Dear grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 7. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:30 am Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4 to 8 pm. Masonic service Monday 7 p.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman M. Reiter.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019