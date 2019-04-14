Norman M. Reiter

Reiter, Norman M. On Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy Louise Reiter (nee Wenzelburger) Dear father of John Richard (Kim) Reiter, Sharon Marie (John) Keightley, Janet Louise (Terry) Loesch and Linda Ruth (Bret) Borlesch. Dear grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 7. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOME (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:30 am Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4 to 8 pm. Masonic service Monday 7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
