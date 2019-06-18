Seligman, Norman Paul June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Seligman; dear father and father-in-law of Morris (Jody) Seligman, Shelley (Barry) Kugel and Barry Seligman; dear grandfather of Harrison, Rachel, Danielle, Lauren and Kenny; great-grandfather of Kate and Jenna. Services: Graveside service Wednesday, June 19, 1:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd. 63017. Memorial contributions to a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019