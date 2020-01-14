Zink, Norman T. Sr.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sat., Jan. 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lily Agnes Zink (nee Nidiffer), dear father of Ted (Mary), Tom (Laurie), and Theresa Everson, dear grandfather of Meghan (Charlie), Kathleen, Jackie, Dan, Peter (Madison), and Zach, dear great-grandfather of Reagan and Charlie, dear brother of Rose Marie Lagana, and dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Thurs., Jan. 16 at Church of the Immacolata 8900 Clayton Rd. Visitation at 10 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Norman and Lily Zink Family Scholarship at DeSmet Jesuit High School appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS