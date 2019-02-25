Wielansky, Norman February 23, 2019. Beloved husband, and love of her life, of Barbara Wielansky; precious father of Joy Balis (Fred) and beloved father and best friend to Steve Wielansky (Linda); loving and wonderful, fun grandfather of Becca Balis (Yann Kerblat), Katie Balis, Allie Wielansky and Michael Wielansky; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Stanley Wielansky (late Elaine), late Lillian Liebman (late Leo) and Joan Braten (Marvin); dear brother-in-law of Ted Baumgarten (Teddie); dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Norman was the owner and President of Independent Fruit and Produce Company and was always proud of his special time playing minor league baseball for the St Louis Browns. The most important thing to him was his beloved family, especially his loving wife of almost 60 years, and he cherished spending time with his children and four special grandchildren. Services: Graveside service Monday, February 25, 2:00 p.m at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, 1601 North and South Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the St Louis Zoo Friends, or the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019