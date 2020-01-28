Freiberger, Norman Winston, DDS

Norman Winston Freiberger, Sr., 86, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away on January 20, 2020. Norman was born in Fulton, MO on December 11, 1933 to Benjamin and Berdie Freiberger. He attended Westminster College, then St. Louis University for dental school. He served as a captain in the Air Force. Norman practiced dentistry for over 60 years, first in private practice followed by his creation of the Senior Center at SSM, serving the dental needs of LTC seniors. Later, he worked at the Women's Correctional Center in Vandalia, MO. He achieved Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry. Volunteerism was a passion, working with the underserved on several dental missions both stateside and overseas. Norman felt compelled to foster the advancement of young dentists, first with the post graduate dental program at SIU, then with the dental students at ATSU's school of dentistry. Norman was also a proud member of the St. Charles Jaycees. He enjoyed fishing and golf, and in his later years, found a passion for painting. Norman was survived by his wife, Mona, and two children Norman, Jr. and Carole (O'Keefe), and two grandchildren Liam and Zoey O'Keefe. Memorial Service will be held at St. John United Church of Christ, 405 S. 5th St., St. Charles, MO at 2 p.m., Sat., Feb. 1st. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dental Mission Team at Sunrise United Methodist Church in O'Fallon, MO or Westminster College, Fulton, MO Development Office.