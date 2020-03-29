|
|
Chott, Oatis C.
Thursday, March 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia J. Chott (nee Miller); dear son of the late Cornelius and Marie Chott; dear brother of Anna Chott, Kim Krupp and the late Gena Chott; dear nephew of Ray and Irene Sutton; dear cousin of Lou Sutton; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, March 31, 12 noon until service at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020