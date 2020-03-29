St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Oatis C. Chott Obituary

Chott, Oatis C.

Thursday, March 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia J. Chott (nee Miller); dear son of the late Cornelius and Marie Chott; dear brother of Anna Chott, Kim Krupp and the late Gena Chott; dear nephew of Ray and Irene Sutton; dear cousin of Lou Sutton; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, March 31, 12 noon until service at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
