Takacs, Odon Paul 85, of New Haven, MO passed away on May 7, 2019 at his home. Paul was born in Hungary on June 2, 1933. He is survived by his sister, Terez, son Paul and wife Cathy, daughter Elaine and husband Richard Ratliff, and son Louis and wife Katelijne Schrama. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Services: Visitation will be held on May 12th from 2-4 p.m. at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home in New Haven, MO. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in New Haven. Burial will be Mon. at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL at 2 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 10, 2019